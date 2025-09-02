Cyclist still critical a week after crash with van near Osmotherley as police appeal
Shortly after 10:30am on Thursday (August 28), police responded to reports of a crash near Osmotherley.
The crash involved a Ford Transit van anda cyclist on Clack Lane.
The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Hospital where he still remains in a critical condition.
The occupants of the van were uninjured.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing for witnesses, dash camera footage or CCTV of the collision or of either the Ford transit van travelling from the direction of the A19, or the cyclist travelling from the direction of Osmotherley to please come forward.
“If you can help, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
“Please quote reference 12250162407 when passing information.”