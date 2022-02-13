'Dangerous' thug pointed gun at Yorkshire woman after breaking into her home

Damien Cooper went looking for his ex partner who was at a house party in the town in May last year, broke into the property and pointed a gun at the female when he couldn't find her, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Just two weeks prior, Cooper, 30, was part of a gang who fired shots at a residential door in Leeds in an ongoing criminal dispute, prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan said.

Cooper stood trial, but on the second day he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, which was accepted by the Crown.

Shots had been fired at the house in Beeston on the evening of May 1 last year and CCTV traced a Volvo that was involved back to Cooper's address in the Belle Isle area of Leeds, where it was set on fire.

Cooper then travelled to Blackpool to "lie low" but was arrested on his return days later.

He gave no-comment answers during interview, despite his DNA being found on the petrol cap of the burnt-out Volvo and was released on bail.

But on the evening of May 15 he tried to get hold of his ex girlfriend who was at the house party on High Street in Ossett.

He rang the couple who lived at the property late that night but the woman had left at around 11pm.

The couple went to bed at 3.30am but were woken by Cooper who smashed a side window to gain access to the house and was heard shouting "where is she?"

He retreated when the the male in the house chased him out with a baseball bat.

He then took a gun out of the vehicle and pointed it towards the terrified female who was stood at the window, and looked down the sight as if he was going to fire the weapon.

The woman fell to the floor in fear.

Cooper was arrested again but told police it was all lies, but he was picked out in an ID parade.

The court was told that Cooper has a history of violence with 16 convictions for 43 offences, including GBH and multiple attacks on his former partner.

A probation officer assessed him as posing a serious danger to the public.

Charles Blatchford, mitigating, said: "He doesn't want to say who was in the car with him. It might put him in danger."

He said Cooper's actions after the shooting incident led him to be caught easily by the police, and with the car being torched near to his home "hardly shows him to be a criminal mastermind."

Cooper was told he must serve a custodial term of nine years, two-thirds of which must be spent in prison.

He must then spend a further five-year period on licence.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said he agreed with the probation officer, saying: "He's a dangerous individual'.

He told Cooper: "You and what must have been criminal associates had an argument. The cause of that argument and what it involved and who it was with is a mystery.