Daniel Barwell, a former councillor in Doncaster, is set to face an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month where it will be decided if he stands trial in Ohio along with a number of other defendants.

He is accused of "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute psychedelic mushroom analogue" – also known as Magic Mushrooms.

Malcolm Hawkes, on behalf of Barwell, indicated that his client denies the allegations and that they would be "fully contested".

In his letter, Barwell apologised to residents and said he "should be a better role model" before adding he means to make up for the time away "ten fold".

He also spoke of his joy from receiving supportive comments on social media following the arrest and said "it brought a tear to my eye to see and hear good things said about me".

Barwell was arrested following an Interpol Red Notice at the request of the United States authorities in Ohio on Wednesday, February 2.

The Metropolitan Police detained Barwell at his Shaftesbury Avenue home in Intake.

Elected in May 2021, he later resigned his Intake & Wheatley seat Hills after his arrest and a by-election took place with Labour holding the ward.

In a letter posted on social media, Barwell said: “I always said I wanted the best for the estate and the ward as a whole – hopefully everyone realises now that I wasn’t full of it and lying for the votes.

“I know Yetunde (newly elected Labour Wheatley Hills & Intake councillor) campaigned on literally the exact same things as I did so hopefully she can finish off where I started.

“Please apologise to everyone on the Clay Lane community Facebook page for me. I should be a better role model, one they deserve and I wholeheartedly mean to make up for my time away ten-fold.

“Pass on my thanks also please. I knew it wouldn’t take long to reach the news but as far as I could tell, everytime a post went up, there were at least half a dozen Clay Lane residents ready to defend my character.

“In a world where actions and character seem to be judged together, it brought a tear to my eye to see and hear good things said about me.