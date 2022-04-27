Teacher who sexually assaulted pupil is struck off after he is released from prison

Kevin Shaw, 57, who taught at Winifred Holtby Academy, was convicted of committing indecent assault on a boy under 16 at Hull Crown Court in October 2019.

He was jailed for 15 months after a trial heard he spanked the boy’s bottom with a shoe for his own sexual gratification.

He had been working at the school since 1986 – when it was known as Bransholme High School – but was suspended in February 2018 after Humberside Police revealed he had been accused of indecent assault against a former pupil.

The Teacher Regulation Agency said a misconduct panel has ruled that Mr Shaw should be banned from the profession indefinitely, following a hearing earlier this month.

The panel said Mr Shaw “admitted his actions” and “regretted the upset caused to the victim” but “denied that they were sexual in nature” and did not apologise.

It also found his actions were “calculated and motivated” and there was “some degree of premeditation or planning”.

In a report on the hearing, it stated: “The panel noted that the behaviour involved in committing the offence could have had an impact on the safety or security of pupils or members of the public.

"The panel also took account of the way the teaching profession is viewed by others.

“The panel considered that Mr Shaw’s behaviour in committing the offence could affect public confidence in the teaching profession, given the influence that teachers may have on pupils, parents and others in the community.”

It added: “The panel found that the seriousness of the offending behaviour that led to the conviction was relevant to Mr Shaw’s ongoing suitability to teach.”