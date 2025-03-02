Daniel Bhanura: York man wanted in connection with serious assault

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 18:09 BST
The North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find a York man Daniel Bhanura in connection with a serious assault.

The North Yorkshire Police are trying to find Daniel Bhanura, 36, of Fossway, York.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We want to speak to him about a serious assault in York that resulted in another man sustaining serious head injuries.

“Officers are currently searching for Mr Bhanura and we are appealing to members of the public to contact us if they have seen him or know where he is now.

Wanted York man Daniel Bhanura. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)Wanted York man Daniel Bhanura. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)
“Please call us on 999 if you know where he is or have an immediate sighting of him.

“Please call 101 with any other information or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250037572 when passing on information.”

