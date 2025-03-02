The North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find a York man Daniel Bhanura in connection with a serious assault.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire Police are trying to find Daniel Bhanura, 36, of Fossway, York.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We want to speak to him about a serious assault in York that resulted in another man sustaining serious head injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are currently searching for Mr Bhanura and we are appealing to members of the public to contact us if they have seen him or know where he is now.

Wanted York man Daniel Bhanura. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)

“Please call us on 999 if you know where he is or have an immediate sighting of him.

“Please call 101 with any other information or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Or via their website.