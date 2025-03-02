Fatal Filey crash: Yorkshire police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after woman dies following a collision
An 85-year-old woman in Filey has died following a collision and police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The incident happened on Station Road at around 9am on Friday, February 28, 2025 and the ambulance service initially attended a report that a woman had fallen.
She sadly died in hospital the following day.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Further enquiries have led us to believe the woman’s injuries were caused by a collision with a vehicle and that the vehicle did not stop at the scene.
“The woman was wearing a distinctive red coat and walking with the assistance of a walking aid.
“The vehicle believed to be involved was a white van.
Our Yorkshire Post newsletter is packed with our best stories - sign up now
“We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage who may have seen the woman in the time leading up to and being involved in the collision.
“If you can help our investigation, please email our Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected].
“Or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12250037457.
“A man has been arrested in connection with the collision and is in police custody for questioning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.