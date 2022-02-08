The body of Daniel James Hodgson Green, two, was in Guisborough, last Wednesday (Feb 2).

The poignant photo was released by police on behalf of his heartbroken family as Carol Hodgson, 39, appeared in court accused of his murder.

Her precise relationship to the boy has not been disclosed.

Daniel James Hodgson Green

Dressed in a prison-issue grey jumper, Hodgson spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth and was accompanied by a court officer in the dock.

She will appear before Teesside Crown Court today (Feb 8).

Officers found little Daniel after concerns were raised for a child's safety at a home last Wednesday. He died after being taken to hospital.

Hodgson was arrested on Friday and on Sunday police confirmed she had been charged with his murder.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: "Officers are supporting the boy's family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.