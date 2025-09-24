Danyal Iqbal: Police hunt Sheffield murder suspect thought to have fled abroad
South Yorkshire Police detectives investigating the death of 23-year-old Hamza Mohammed in Sheffield in June 2024 are appealing for help tracking down the wanted man.
They believe Danyal Iqbal may have left the country shortly after the attack on Hamza, who was found with a serious head injury on June 8, 2024, after he was attacked outside a takeaway on Staniforth Road.
He was taken to hospital but died on June 10, 2024.
The 21-year-old Iqbal, previously of Popple Street, Sheffield, has been charged with his murder in his absence, and failed to appear for a court hearing last week.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, the senior investigating officer, said: “We believe Iqbal may have travelled overseas shortly after the incident, and we now need the public’s help to find him and bring him to trial.
“He has been charged with murder in his absence and failed to attend court for his first appearance last week.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate Iqbal and I would urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact us immediately.
“No matter how small or insignificant the information you may have might seem, this could be the missing piece that we need to bring him before the courts.”
Anyone who sees Iqbal is asked to call 999 immediately. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 609 of June 8, 2024.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.