Detectives hunting a man wanted in connection with a murder last summer fear he may have fled the country.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police detectives investigating the death of 23-year-old Hamza Mohammed in Sheffield in June 2024 are appealing for help tracking down the wanted man.

They believe Danyal Iqbal may have left the country shortly after the attack on Hamza, who was found with a serious head injury on June 8, 2024, after he was attacked outside a takeaway on Staniforth Road.

He was taken to hospital but died on June 10, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old Iqbal, previously of Popple Street, Sheffield, has been charged with his murder in his absence, and failed to appear for a court hearing last week.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, the senior investigating officer, said: “We believe Iqbal may have travelled overseas shortly after the incident, and we now need the public’s help to find him and bring him to trial.

Danyal Iqbal | SYP

“He has been charged with murder in his absence and failed to attend court for his first appearance last week.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate Iqbal and I would urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact us immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter how small or insignificant the information you may have might seem, this could be the missing piece that we need to bring him before the courts.”

Anyone who sees Iqbal is asked to call 999 immediately. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 609 of June 8, 2024.