Dead animals found in bin and 'squalid conditions' discovered at Yorkshire pet shop

This week Andrew Garth was handed a 20 week prison sentence and given a lifelong ban from keeping animals by magistrates, who told him they had seen “no remorse” for his actions.

Garth, 38, former owner of Allpets and The Bradford Birdman, appeared in court this week to answer a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to animals – guinea pigs, rabbits and mice, by failing to provide food and water.

Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court heard that when his store was inspected in January 2020, Environmental Health officers found animals living in awful conditions, with many of them having died because of a lack of food and water.

Magistrates said the case was exacerbated by the fact that Garth, of Silwood Drive, was providing college students with experience working with animals.

Bradford Council’s Environmental Health Team had visited the pet shop after receiving allegations of animal welfare issues at the business.

An inspection showed there to be a number of issues, including food not being provided to several animals; dead animals found in bins and the freezer storage area; guinea pigs being mixed in enclosures with rabbits with no attempt at separating male and female animals and no records being kept for feeding or health checks.

The findings were also verified by a vet, who confirmed that animals were suffering or had died through a lack of food. Images taken during the inspection show dead mice being stored in a bread bag.

Garth pleaded guilty to the charge, and was sentenced earlier this week.

Handing down their sentence, the chair of the bench said: “This was the prolonged ill treatment of several animals.

“It caused death, serious injury and harm to animals. There was a high level of suffering, and we haven’t seen any remorse from you.

“The surviving animals were found in squalid conditions. All this while you were supervising college student to learn on work experience. The bench feels that this matter is so serious only custody will suffice.”

They took into account his previous good character and his guilty plea, although they gave limited weight to mitigation that Garth was suffering health issues.

They imposed a 20 week prison sentence and ordered him to pay a £128 fine when he is released.

He was also given a live long ban from keeping animals, with a minimum of five years before he can appeal.

His defence told the court they would be appealing the sentence, and Garth’s detention will be delayed pending the appeal.