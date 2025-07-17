Death of 25-year-old man at HMP Leeds sparks investigations

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:45 BST
West Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man who died at HMP Leeds.

The Ministry of Justice prison service has confirmed Ace Wilson died at HMP Leeds in June.

The service told The Yorkshire Post there is currently an active investigation into his death by both police and the Prison and Probation Ombudsman.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Ace Wilson died in custody at HMP Leeds on 14 June 2025.

HMP Leeds in Armley.placeholder image
HMP Leeds in Armley. | National World

“The police will investigate and, as with all deaths in custody, so will the Prison and Probation Ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

HMP Leeds is an adult male prison in the Armley area of Leeds.

The prison has nearly 700 cells, across 6 wings (A to F) which house over 1,100 prisoners.

Leeds is a Category B local prison, meaning it holds prisoners on remand, those awaiting sentencing, and those serving shorter sentences

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a further comment.

