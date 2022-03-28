Dementia-ridden Yorkshire vicar found to have beaten woman with a bamboo stick in the 1980s

Hilary Alflatt, 87, was accused of treating his victim like a slave and was said to have told her not to look at her “master” when he worked at a church in Sheffield in the 1980s.

Alflatt, previously known as Malcolm, now has dementia and was unfit to take part in his trial at Hull Crown Court, where he was found to have committed actual bodily harm over almost 10 years.

He lives in a care home in Northallerton, having also been a curate at a now-deconsecrated church in Leeds in the 1960s.

In the 1960s Alflatt was a trainee priest at St Margaret of Antioch's Church in Headingley, Leeds, which is now an arts centre run by the charity Left Bank Leeds

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge that he branded the vulnerable woman with a hot needle.

He was cleared of three other counts of causing actual bodily harm which related to more time-specific allegations, and two counts of false imprisonment in which he had been accused of locking the woman in the vicarage's cellar.

Judge Sophie McKone told the jury: “There’s no mystery - you know Mr Alflatt is not here. He has dementia, he is in a nursing home. I cannot do anything today without some more information.

“Although you found he did the acts in count seven, the court does not punish him for that because he is not fit to take part in the trial.

“He is not going to go to prison.”

She said her options for dealing with the case were to hand down an absolute discharge, to make a guardianship order or to impose a hospital order.

A hearing to decide on this will take place on May 3.

In police interviews, Alflatt had agreed some of the alleged incidents happened, but said they were consensual.

In her closing speech Louise Reevell, prosecuting, had said: “This case is not about an affair and consent, it’s about power, control, depravity and sadism on his part.”