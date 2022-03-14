Detective accused of gross misconduct after indecent images investigation

Detective constable Phillip Payton of Humberside Police will appear at a two-day misconduct hearing in Goole, which begins on March 21.

The force said he is accused of handing back devices when he “was not and could not have been certain” that they did not contain indecent images and videos, in June 2016, and did not know whether those devices would be required during a criminal trial.

He then allegedly lied to his superiors, when he was asked about the devices in January 2017, failed to update the complainants on the case and “failed to progress and manage the investigation and prosecution of the case in a manner reasonably expected of an officer in his position”.

He is accused of “failing to record, process and manage” case material - including the electronic devices and recordings of the suspect interview - and “failing to pursue reasonable lines of enquiry, including those expressly prescribed by his supervisor”.

During another investigation, he allegedly “failed to act upon” allegations of rape and sexual assault in August 2015 and take steps to launch an investigation and protect the victim.

He was then accused of failing to submit a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a case in April 2016, after a woman and her husband had admitted to stealing money during an interview.

The detective has also been accused of failing to “progress and manage” three other cases.