Dog called Tiny put down by RSPCA after being found 'too weak to lift her head'

The charity prosecuted David Pickles, of St Stephen's Road in Bradford, for causing unnecessary suffering to his pet dog called Tiny.

The RSPCA visited the 63-year-old's home in February and found Tony collapsed and lying on a sofa.

Tiny was severely underweight with every bone visible. Pickles told RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ollie Wilkes that Tiny had been losing weight since the New Year and had recently started going to the toilet on the sofa which prompted him to seek help. He said Tiny had not seen a vet and in fact had never seen a vet in her life.

Tiny was found in an emcaiated state by RSPCA inspectors

He was rushed to a vets for treatment but sadly it was decided it would be in her best interests to put her to sleep due to her poor conditions.

Vets said they had never seen a dog so underweight. She weighed just 11.35kg - an ideal weight for a dog of her size is 20kg.

The vet found she was extremely weak, dehydrated, had a severe flea infestation, overgrown nails, dental disease and pressure sores on the bony prominences of her hips and down the right side of her rib cage.

She had a body condition score of one out of nine - with one being the lowest-. Radiographs were taken which showed she also had two aggressive tumours on her legs which would have been very painful.

Mitigation was heard in court that Pickles wanted Tiny to die in his arms at home. The court was told he couldn’t afford a taxi to the vet’s and even if he could he would have worried about her defecating in the taxi. He accepted that he had been very selfish.

The magistrates declined to see the photographs stating that they felt traumatised by the description of the dog’s condition alone.

Alongside the indefinite ban from keeping all animals which he can not appeal for five years, magistrates sentenced Pickles to a 12-month community order with a requirement to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity days and ordered him to pay £95 victim surcharge.

After the hearing, Inspector Adam Dickinson said; “This was prolonged neglect that caused a high level of suffering. Tiny didn’t get in the state she was in overnight. Our plea to all animal owners is to make sure they always receive care and treatment from veterinary experts when they need it.

“If people are struggling to cover the costs, there are a number of charities which provide help for veterinary care for pet owners in genuine financial difficulties. People can also work with their vet to spread the cost of treatment.