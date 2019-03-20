Dog walker assaulted by gang of three in East Yorkshire

A man was assaulted by a gang of three as he walked his dog in East Yorkshire.

The man was walking along Victoria Road, Bridlington on Thursday, January 24 at about 11.15pm when he was approached by three people.

They attacked him causing him cuts to his face and abdomen.

He also had bruising to his body.

Two people have been arrested and released under investigation.

-> Grooming gang sex offenders get longer sentences after smuggling drugs and phones into HMP Leeds

Humberside Police are appealing for any witnesses that could identify the people responsible.

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 quoting log 580.

-> New photos show extent of devastation at huge Bradford mill fire