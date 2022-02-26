Doncaster fire: Residents told to stay inside due to industrial waste alight at recycling centre

Firefighters at the scene on Friday night

Industrial waste is thought to be alight at the centre on Balby Carr Bank and 45 firefighters were at the scene at the fire's peak.

Residents living nearby have also been told to keep doors and windows closed.

Road closures are in place.

The fire service said: "Firefighters were mobilised shortly after 5.15pm on Friday and expect to remain on the scene for a significant length of time.

"The fire involves mixed metals and industrial waste and covers an area around 100m by 40m in size.

"A high volume pump is being set up to support the firefighting operation, with specialist waste fire advisors also in attendance.

Huge flames could be seen

"An investigation into the the cause of the fire will begin once the fire has been fully extinguished."

Leaping flames and huge plumes of smoke were visible from several miles away.

On Saturday morning 15 firefighters remained at the site.

A fire spokesman said: “It’s a fairly large-scale fire and we’re still receiving calls, which suggests the flames and smoke are still quite large.

"We currently have three appliances at the scene, though that may increase today.

“Although the size of the fire has been massively reduced, we expect to be there for the rest of today. We've now reduced our attendance to three fire engines, plus supporting appliances.

“Our message to local people remains the same - please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”