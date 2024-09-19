A murder investigation has been launched after a man died shortly after he was found seriously injured in an alleyway.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the Hyde Park area of Doncaster in the early hours of this morning (Sep 19).

A member of public alerted police station staff to reports of an injured man in an alley between Apley Road and Whitburn Road.

Officers and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found the 42-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead depsite the best efforts of the medical professionals.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A scene remains in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area, while officers continue their work.”