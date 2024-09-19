Murder probe launched in Doncaster after man found seriously injured in alleyway
South Yorkshire Police were called to the Hyde Park area of Doncaster in the early hours of this morning (Sep 19).
A member of public alerted police station staff to reports of an injured man in an alley between Apley Road and Whitburn Road.
Officers and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found the 42-year-old man with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead depsite the best efforts of the medical professionals.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A scene remains in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area, while officers continue their work.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 123 of September 19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.