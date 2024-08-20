Drink driver caused widespread power cuts and fire after crashing into electricity box
Hayley Booth has been sentenced following the incident on Gainsbrough Road in Bawtry on July 19.
Booth, of Oxford Avenue, in Lincoln, took a breathalyser test when she was arrested and it showed she had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost three times as much as the legal limit of 35.
The 32-year-old was sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates Court on August 12, where she was handed a 12-month community order and must complete 160 hours of unpaid work.
She has also been disqualified from driving for two years and two months and must take an extended test before getting her licence back.
South Yorkshire Police’s Sergeant Chris Rogers, of the force’s Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Booth's driving was dangerous and foolish, and she should feel fortunate no one was injured as a result of her reckless decision to get behind the wheel.
"The collision caused an electricity box to catch fire and plunged half of Bawtry town centre into darkness due to a power cut it caused and I'm glad she pleaded guilty and took responsibility for her actions.
"Alcohol is one of the four main contributors to fatal and serious collisions in South Yorkshire and I hope this sentencing serves as a stern reminder that we will not tolerate dangerous drivers taking to our roads and put people's lives at risk."