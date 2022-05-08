Driver, 49, dies after crashing into a tree on residential street in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at around 5:30pm on Friday 6 May to reports that a silver Ford Mondeo was in collision with a tree in Broom Lane.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the collision. Several members of the public attempted CPR and on arrival of emergency services the man was taken to hospital via ambulance. Despite the efforts of the public and paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced deceased on arrival.