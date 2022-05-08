Driver, 49, dies after crashing into a tree on residential street in Rotherham

A 49-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 1:25 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 1:27 pm

The silver Ford Mondeo bearing the stickers of a private hire firm collided with the tree on Broom Lane in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at around 5:30pm on Friday 6 May to reports that a silver Ford Mondeo was in collision with a tree in Broom Lane.

Broom Lane, Rotherham

"The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the collision. Several members of the public attempted CPR and on arrival of emergency services the man was taken to hospital via ambulance. Despite the efforts of the public and paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced deceased on arrival.

"Enquiries are ongoing."