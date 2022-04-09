Driver flees scene of Sheffield collision after hitting man, 25, as he crossed the road

The collision occurred at 9.40pm on Friday night on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

A blue VW Golf struck the man and the driver fled the scene.

However, he then returned after police arrived. The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police

The victim suffered a head injury and multiple fractures. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains.

South Yorkshire Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage. If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 1089 of 8 April 2022.