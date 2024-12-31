Drug dealing arrests in Yorkshire: Three men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences after police stopped car near Foxholes, south of Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police officers pulled the Vauxhall Insignia over on the B1249, due to its manner of driving, at about 9.30pm on Monday, December 30, 2024.
The driver and two passengers were detained, and the vehicle was searched. Inside, officers discovered a large quantity of cash, tools linked to drugs use, and other items.
As a result, all three men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and other offences. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. The car was seized for a forensic search.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The suspects remain in custody while our enquiries continue.
“North Yorkshire Police has been running Operation Limit, a campaign to reduce drink and drug driving over the festive period.
“Officers are conducting proactive patrols around the clock, and encouraging members of the public to report suspected drink or drug drivers to the police.”