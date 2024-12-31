Three men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences after police stopped a car near Foxholes, south of Scarborough.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police officers pulled the Vauxhall Insignia over on the B1249, due to its manner of driving, at about 9.30pm on Monday, December 30, 2024.

The driver and two passengers were detained, and the vehicle was searched. Inside, officers discovered a large quantity of cash, tools linked to drugs use, and other items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, all three men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and other offences. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. The car was seized for a forensic search.

North Yorkshire Police car. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The suspects remain in custody while our enquiries continue.

“North Yorkshire Police has been running Operation Limit, a campaign to reduce drink and drug driving over the festive period.