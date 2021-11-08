Drug driver clocked doing 140mph on Yorkshire motorway

South Yorkshire Police Operations Unit said its officers clocked a driver doing 140mph on the M18 in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 7).

After catching up with the male driver, who was spotted near Doncaster, officers discovered he had cannabis in his car. The man then took a roadside drugs test - which he failed.

A tweet from the unit said: "M18, Doncaster: Driver clocked at over 140mph on the M18 this morning. When we finally caught up with him his day got worse when he failed a roadside drugs test & had cannabis in the car.

The driver also failed a drugs test

"Arrested & taken to the cells so a blood sample could be obtained. Will be off to court."