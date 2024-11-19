Electric bike rider left in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after Leeds crash prompting police appeal

A 20-year-old man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Leeds, near Bramley.

At around 9:10pm on Monday (Nov 18), an electric bike was involved in a crash with a parked Vauxhall Astra.

The incident took place in Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, near to the junction with Broadlea Close, when the bike collided with the parked car.

The 20-year-old rider of the electric bike was taken to hospital and he remains in a critical condition.

The bike was involved in a collision with a parked Vauxhall Astra in Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, near to the junction with Broadlea Close. | Google

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone with dashcam footage.

In a statement police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the bike being ridden in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240629811 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”

