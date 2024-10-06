Cleveland Fire and Rescue sent out five engines as a former Yorkshire Odeon Cinema went up in flames over night.

On Saturday (Oct 5), after 11pm, emergency services were called to a disused building on Raby Road, in Hartlepool, due to reports of a fire.

The building was the former Odeon Cinema could be seen with smoke billowing from it, completely ablaze.

Cleveland Police put closures in place on several roads around the area. A number of houses in nearby Joicey Court had to be evacuated.

Cleveland Police commented after the start of the fire: “Road closures are in place on York Road, Hart Lane and Raby Road and people are advised to avoid the area while Cleveland Fire Brigade tackle the flames.”

Cleveland Fire and Rescue confirmed five engines were sent to the scene and two were in use to tackle the fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, police officers remained at the scene. The force said roads are “expected to stay closed for some time whilst the incident is dealt with”.

Cleveland Police said: “There are currently no reports of any injuries. Residents are urged to avoid the area.”

Homes in the area were evacuated during the fire for safety as police added: “A number of properties on Joicey Court have been evacuated and we are continuing to work with housing agencies in relation to this.”

The now-disused building is a Grade II listed building and was originally a cinema from the 1930s.

The cinema closed its doors in 1981 and, after serving various purposes, including as a nightclub, it has stood vacant since the early 2000s.