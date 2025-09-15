Family pay tribute to father with ‘heart of gold’ who was fatally shot as police continue murder probe
At 9.39pm on Thursday (Sept 11), police responded to reports of a disturbance at a property on Barnsley Road, Hemsworth.
A further call was received to say that a firearm had been discharged from the property.
Three people, including the man who died, had attended the property and forced entry, police said.
During the incident a firearm was discharged, resulting in a man’s death.
Armed police were deployed and on arrival a man was found dead at the rear of the property.
The man was confirmed to be Connor Batty, 26, from Barnsley.
Mr Batty’s family has now released a tribute to him, via police.
In a statement they said: “Connor was a brother, father, partner and uncle. He was loved dearly by all his family and was a loyal kind person with a heart of gold.
“He has lost life and now as a family we are having to deal with this and would like people to respect our privacy in our grief.
“We understand that there is a lot of speculation and a number of comments are being made online but ask people to refrain on commenting until they know the full circumstances.”
On Friday (Sept 12), two men age 25 and 23 were arrested in the Barnsley area on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and they remain in police custody.
A 60-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.
Enquiries into Connor’s murder remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.