Family pays tribute to ‘bubbly, budding graphic designer’ who died in Hartlepool crash

Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Police have named the 25-year-old man who died after a crash on the A179 in Hartlepool as his family have paid tribute.

On Sunday (Feb 9), a crash occurred involving a blue BMW and a pedestrian.

The incident happened at around 4:15pm on the A179 westbound in Hartlepool.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have named the man as Harrison Harvey from Hartlepool.

Pedestrian Harrison Harvey died following a collision with a BMW car on the A179 Hart bypass on February 9.

His family has paid tribute and have said he will be “dearly missed”.

In a statement they said: “Harrison was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He was a bubbly, budding graphic designer with the brightest future ahead of him. He is very loved and will be dearly missed.”

A27-year-old man was charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance and knowingly entering the UK without leave.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Feb 11).

