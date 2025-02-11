Police have named the 25-year-old man who died after a crash on the A179 in Hartlepool as his family have paid tribute.

On Sunday (Feb 9), a crash occurred involving a blue BMW and a pedestrian.

The incident happened at around 4:15pm on the A179 westbound in Hartlepool.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have named the man as Harrison Harvey from Hartlepool.

His family has paid tribute and have said he will be “dearly missed”.

In a statement they said: “Harrison was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He was a bubbly, budding graphic designer with the brightest future ahead of him. He is very loved and will be dearly missed.”

A27-year-old man was charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance and knowingly entering the UK without leave.