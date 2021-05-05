A window was smashed and a burglar alarm set off at a fish and chip shop in New Road in the early hours of May 3. No entry was gained but there was damage to the premises.

A second fish and chip shop on Marine Drive was broken into shortly afterwards. Again nothing was stolen, but damage was caused inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public house on Newbegin was then targeted with money stolen.

A generic police picture.

Police say CCTV images from one of the burglaries shows a man with short dark hair wearing a grey hooded top, with a reflective stripe on the chest and shoulder, and grey jogging bottoms.

Officers are also investigating two thefts from cars on Eastgate on the same day.

“I also would like to take the opportunity to remind residents to make sure the homes and cars are locked and secure at all times.

“I especially want people to report anything suspicious in the town, if you see a person or vehicle acting suspiciously please call us straight away. We want to catch those who have committed these offences and bring them to justice.”