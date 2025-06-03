Five arrests over trafficking of vulnerable people from Brazil into North of England

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 01:06 BST
Five people have been arrested following a complex investigation into the trafficking of people from Brazil to the UK.

They were arrested following an investigation by Cleveland Police and British Transport Police at a number of properties in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Four men, aged 40, 39, 29, and 25, and a 41-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of forced labour and human trafficking offences. They have since been bailed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The arrests follow a year-long operation into trafficking of vulnerable people from Brazil into Yorkshire and the Humber.

Detective Sergeant John Bentley, from Cleveland Police’s complex exploitation team, said: “This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation which has seen months of hard work by investigating officer DC Clyburn and the wider team.

Five people have been arrested following the intense investigationFive people have been arrested following the intense investigation
Five people have been arrested following the intense investigation | Northumbria Police

“These arrests show our commitment to investigating reports of human trafficking, tackling those believed to be exploiting vulnerable people and protecting our communities from harm.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in this multi-agency operation for their efforts. As always, I’d encourage anyone with information please contact us on 101 or you can report non-emergencies via our website.”

Related topics:PeopleBrazilPropertiesCleveland PoliceNorthBritish Transport PoliceEnglandHartlepoolYorkshireWork
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice