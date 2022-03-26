Former Yorkshire councillor charged with voyeurism and indecent image offences

A former Calderdale councillor has been charged with 31 voyeurism offences.

By Sarah Fitton
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:57 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:58 am

Robert Holden, who was an Independent councillor for Ryburn on the borough council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council, has also been charged with three indecent images offences and 32 computer misuse offences.

He is due in court next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A man from Sowerby Bridge is due to appear before magistrates charged with offences after being arrested as part of an investigation by Calderdale District Police.

Robert Holden

Read More

Read More
Jail for man who set fire to Yorkshire petrol station when staff refused to serv...

"Robert Holden, 49, of Row Lane, Sowerby Bridge is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday April 27 charged with 31 voyeurism offences, 32 computer misuse offences and three indecent images offences."

He resigned his seats on both Calderdale Council and Ripponden Parish Council last year.