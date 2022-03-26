Former Yorkshire councillor charged with voyeurism and indecent image offences

Robert Holden, who was an Independent councillor for Ryburn on the borough council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council, has also been charged with three indecent images offences and 32 computer misuse offences.

He is due in court next month.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A man from Sowerby Bridge is due to appear before magistrates charged with offences after being arrested as part of an investigation by Calderdale District Police.

"Robert Holden, 49, of Row Lane, Sowerby Bridge is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday April 27 charged with 31 voyeurism offences, 32 computer misuse offences and three indecent images offences."