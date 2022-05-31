Former Yorkshire Love Island contestant avoids punishment for Ketamine possession

The long-running case finally came to a conclusion more than two years after she admitted the offence at hearing before Bradford Magistrates Court in 2019.

Rogers’ case was committed to the city’s crown court for sentence at the same time as she was then accused of allegedly being involved in money-laundering type offences relating to cash and an Audi A3.

But the court heard today that those allegations was subsequently dropped against her leaving just the sentencing for the drugs matter dating back to her arrest in January 2018.

Bradford Crown Court

The now 26-year-old, who admitted possession of 134 milligrams of the Class B drug, was not at court for today's hearing.

Her barrister Conor Quinn said she had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and the case had been committed to the crown court for sentence alongside the matters committed for trial.

Mr Quinn said no evidence was subsequently offered in relation to the trial matters.

Bethany Rogers is a former Love Island contestant [Image credit: ITV]

"The offending itself is four-and-a-half years old. She had a small amount of Class B drugs on her," he said.

"But for the fact that she was charged with a more serious offence the overwhelming likelihood would have been she would have been dealt with by way of a police caution there and then."

Recorder Tahir Khan QC agreed to deal with the case by giving Rogers an absolute discharge and he ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the Ketamine seized by the police.