Four people – including a 15-year-old boy – have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation after a man died in a car crash in Yorkshire.

Mackenzie Ball died following the crash on Morthen Road at the junction with Moat Lane in Wickersley, near Rotherham, at around 4pm on June 2.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on June 4 and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said a further three people – including a 15-year-old boy – have now been arrested in connection with the crash, which involved a silver Land Rover Discovery – in which Mackenzie was the passenger –and silver Subaru Forester.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal crash on Morthen Road, Wickersley, Rotherham, where 20-year-old Mackenzie Ball lost his life on June 2.

A statement from the force said: “A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving, in a warrant executed on June 5.

“An 18-year-old man was also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. Both men remain in custody.

“A 15-year-old boy has also been arrested in connection with the incident and was released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquires remain ongoing and officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or know anything about the incident.”

A statement from Mackenzie’s family said: “Our family are absolutely devastated at the loss of our son Mac. We ask that we may be given some privacy in which to grieve at this time.”