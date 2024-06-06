Four arrested after murder investigation launched following fatal car crash in Yorkshire
Mackenzie Ball died following the crash on Morthen Road at the junction with Moat Lane in Wickersley, near Rotherham, at around 4pm on June 2.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on June 4 and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police said a further three people – including a 15-year-old boy – have now been arrested in connection with the crash, which involved a silver Land Rover Discovery – in which Mackenzie was the passenger –and silver Subaru Forester.
A statement from the force said: “A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving, in a warrant executed on June 5.
“An 18-year-old man was also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. Both men remain in custody.
“A 15-year-old boy has also been arrested in connection with the incident and was released on bail.
“Enquires remain ongoing and officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or know anything about the incident.”
A statement from Mackenzie’s family said: “Our family are absolutely devastated at the loss of our son Mac. We ask that we may be given some privacy in which to grieve at this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 589 of June 2. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.