Four arrested after suspected homemade explosive devices found in York garden

Police have arrested two men and two women connection with an investigation into homemade explosives in a village near York.

By Victoria Finan
Monday, 4th April 2022, 6:26 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 6:28 pm

Officers including bomb disposal experts were called to Copmanthore, on the south of the city after they received reports of several, small suspected devices that had appeared in a garden.

Their enquiries led them to a separate address in the village, which has now been searched by specially-trained officers.

Two men and two women, aged between 18 and 53, were arrested in connection with the investigation.

All suspects were in police custody on Monday evening with officers remaining on scene guard in the village.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was not believed to be terror related.

A spokesperson said: "This will have been an alarming incident for villagers, as it resulted in a strong police presence.

"However, we can reassure residents that explosives experts have ensured the areas are safe and we do not believe there’s any wider risk to the public.

"Our officers remain in the area on reassurance patrols, so people may notice a continued police presence in the village tonight."