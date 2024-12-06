Four Leeds City Council staff members have been arrested as part of a “complex” corruption investigation by West Yorkshire Police, the force has said.

The BBC has reported that the suspects worked in the local authority’s planning department.

Five other people have been arrested as part of the probe.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Our Economic Crime Unit is conducting a complex investigation into reported corruption offences in West Yorkshire.

“Nine people, including four Leeds City Council staff members, have been arrested on suspicion of bribery offences. All nine people have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

A spokesperson for the council confirmed the arrests. They said: “The council is aware of an investigation that is being carried out by West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit.”

The spokesperson added: “The staff were subsequently suspended from their roles at the council in line with our established policies and procedures.