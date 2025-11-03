Four members of drugs gang who imported cocaine in fruit shipments jailed

Four members of a crime gang who imported millions of pounds worth of cocaine into the UK by hiding it inside fruit containers have been jailed.

Police discovered 92kg of cocaine hidden amongst a consignment of papaya fruit which was being imported into the UK from Mexico in October 2023.

The four members of the gang were jailed for a total of 86 years on Frida (Oct 31) after three other members of the gang were jailed earlier this year and in 2024.

Acting under the direction of gang leader Sanchez Heffernan, gang member Jack Stalley travelled from Bradford to collect the consignment.

It was then taken to a tyre yard in the Low Moor area of the city which was controlled by Levi Depass.

The drugs were then separated from the fruit and split up.

Dominic Lowe, one of the men who was jailed earlier in the year, was seen handing over 35 kilos of the drug to Adil Ditta, who was also jailed before Friday’s hearing.

Officers attempted to arrest Ditta but he made off and, following a chase, his VW Golf was found abandoned with the drugs inside.

Telephone evidence confirmed Lowe was acting under the directions of Depass and Matthew Jackson. The remaining 57 kilos of cocaine were taken from the tyre yard to the Shipley area by Gary Sinclair, who was the third and final man jailed before Friday’s hearing.

West Yorkshire Police’s organised crime team carried out further investigations and discovered Sanchez Heffernan, Levi Depass and Matthew Jackson were the principle organisers of the plot.

The trio, as well as Jack Stalley, were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Heffernan, Depass and Jackson were found guilty after a trial in September, while Stalley admitted his role.

The sentences handed out on Friday were as follows:

Sanchez Heffernan, aged 34, formerly of Denholme House Farm, Denholme, Bradford, was described as having a leading role in the conspiracy and sentenced to 29 years.

Levi Depass, aged 37, formerly of West Royd Road, Shipley, was also described as having a leading role in the conspiracy and sentenced to 27 years. Depass was also given a 13-year sentence to run concurrently for his involvement in the supply of 7.5 kilos of cocaine linked to the Encrochat handle ‘Gravejaguar’ between March and May 2020.

Matthew Jackson, aged 35, formerly for Villa Road, Bingley, was described as having a significant role in the conspiracy. He was sentenced to 17 years.

Jack Stalley, aged 34, formerly of Downside Crescent, Allerton, Bradford, was sentenced to 13 years.

The four members of the gang who have been jailed | WYP

Those previously sentenced were

Dominic Lowe, aged 32 of HM Prison Holme House, Stockton-on-Tees was sentenced to eight years for supplying Class A drugs.

Garry Sinclair, aged 39, and formerly of Cliffe Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton was sentenced to 10 years after admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and dangerous driving.

Adil Ditta, aged 24, and formerly of Raven Street, Nelson, Lancashire, was sentenced to eight years after admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and dangerous driving.

Earlier this year, Heffernan and six other men were jailed in relation to separate drug offences investigated by the Programme Precision organised crime team.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Chris Rukin said: “These individuals played leading roles in a sophisticated criminal network, and their lengthy prison sentences reflect the seriousness of their crimes.

“We’re proud of the tireless work by our officers and partners to dismantle this operation and protect our communities from the serious harm caused by illegal drugs.”