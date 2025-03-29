Fresh appeal three years after 21-year-old died in car wash drive-by shooting

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information three years after a 21-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a car wash.

Lamar Leroy Griffiths was sitting in a parked BMW in the Diamond Hand Car Wash in Burngreave, Sheffield, in the evening of Tuesday March 29 2022 when two suspects fired several gunshots towards the car.

He was hit by a bullet and died at the scene – but police believe he was not the intended victim.

Last June two men were sentenced for the role they played in helping Lamar's killer evade justice.

Abdul Hakim, 26, and Nasser Nashir, 33, were jailed for a combined total of over 12 years after pleading guilty to assisting an offender in connection with Lamar's death.

No-one has ever been charged with his murder.

Detective Inspector David Robertson, from South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: "A number of extensive and comprehensive enquiries have been made into this horrific crime which tragically cut short Lamar's life in the most brutal of circumstances.

"The investigation into Lamar's death is continuing and following the sentencing of Hakim and Nashir, we have continued to do everything within our power to bring the people they helped before the UK courts.

"We will continue to pursue every line of enquiry we receive in relation to this case and I would urge members of the public who have relevant information to please contact us immediately.

"There would have been people in the area at the time and even the smallest piece of information could prove to be a crucial part of the jigsaw.

"If you saw what happened and haven't yet contacted police, then I implore you to do so for Lamar and his loved ones.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.