Humberside Police are now conducting forensic analysis of the scene near Swinefleet Road following the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

However they have not confirmed whether the assault was sexual or physical in nature, not the extent of the victim's injuries.

A passer-by who was questioned by officers during house-to-house enquiries said they told him the attack was 'nasty' and that two men who had been captured on CCTV in the area were being sought.

A police cordon at the scene in Old Goole (photo courtesy of Sean Stewart)

Humberside Police said: “In the early hours of this morning, a woman was assaulted in the Swinefleet Road area of Goole. She is being supported by specially trained officers and our partners. Officers are currently examining the area for evidence.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, quoting log 68 of 6 February, via our non-emergency line, 101.