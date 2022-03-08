Government refuses to grant powers to remove police chiefs after Philip Allott scandal

Ministers were asked to introduce the power of recall after the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commisioner sparked a furious backlash in October when he made controversial comments about the murder of Sarah Everard.

Mr Allott, who said the 33-year-old York victim should not have "submitted” to the arrest made by her killer Wayne Couzens, initially refused to resign, despite more than 1,000 complaints and a vote of no confidence, but he eventually quit.

Ms Patel said yesterday a two-part Government review of the role found the power of recall is not necessary as there are “stringent disqualification rules in place”, but the Government will be “taking further steps to strengthen the checks and balances”.

Philip Allott resigned as North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner after coming under fire for comments he made about the Sarah Everard murder

She also said the Home Office will “further consider” the process for dealing with complaints made against police and crime commissioners and look to introduce a new code of conduct.

The review stated the Government should “expand and strengthen” the role and “better equip” police and crime commissioners (PCCs) to reduce crime.

It made several recommendations, calling on the Government to improve PCC’s access to crime data and provide them with “a central role” on Local Criminal Justice Boards, which bring together organisations such as police forces, the Prison Service and the Crown Prosecution Service, to improve the justice system.

“Our recommendations will better equip PCCs to reduce crime and protect the public, solidify their position within the criminal justice system and make it easier for the public to hold PCCs to account,” said Ms Patel.

“Having explored the options for introducing recall, the review has not recommended doing so, given the stringent disqualification rules in place for PCCs. I will keep this matter under review.”

Commissioners hold police forces to account and have the power to dismiss chief constables, but can only be removed between elections if they are convicted of a criminal offence or declared bankrupt.

Seven years before the scandal involving Mr Allott, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Shaun Wright refused to step down for several weeks, in the wake of a damning report on child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which found an estimated 1,4000 children had been abused in the town.

Mr Wright, who was the councillor in charge of children’s services in Rotherham before he became commissioner, eventually resigned from the post in 2014.

Cleveland commissioner Steve Turner is still facing calls to resign, after it was revealed that he received a police caution in the 1990s for handling £15 of stolen goods when he was a supermarket manager. There is also an investigation into an allegation of a historic sexual offence, which he categorically denies.

Marc Jones, chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, welcomed the Government announcement.

He said: "We have always said that with further levers, PCCs could play a more integral role in improving the criminal justice journey for victims and witnesses. We know that justice delayed is justice denied and it is still taking far too long for cases to get to court.

"Therefore, we welcome the recommendations to develop the role of PCCs in the criminal justice system.

“By putting PCC chaired Local Criminal Justice Boards on a statutory footing, the review recognises the critical role that these boards play, mobilising agencies to work together more effectively. With stronger powers to bring local partners together, PCCs can drive improvements for victims and the public.