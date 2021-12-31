Gypsy Queen stabbing: Police formally name man, 26, killed in Sheffield pub on Boxing Day

Coley Byrne

Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, suffered stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton at around 10pm. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said: "His family are being supported by specially trained officers. They will not be making any statements through the police, and have asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult period for them."

A postmortem examination revealed Mr Byrne died from multiple stab wounds, and the case is being treated as a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: “I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“The murder investigation continues proactively and at pace, with specialist officers deployed to locate the suspects, while also supporting the family during this devastating time for them.

“We believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community. I continue to urge anyone who has any information that could help the investigation to contact us. If you are uncomfortable speaking to the police directly you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”