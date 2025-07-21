Harehills disorder: Image released of 12 unidentified suspects after 77 arrests

Detectives investigating last summer’s serious disorder in Harehills have issued a new appeal to identify 12 more outstanding suspects.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) have issued images as investigations continue into the disorder on July 18 and 19, 2024.

images of suspects

A total of 77 arrests have been made and combined sentences in excess of 39 years so far given to those convicted, West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) have issued images of 12 unidentified suspects as investigations continue into the disorder on 18 and 19 July 2024.

Police are urging anyone who can help to make contact with the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team directly and not via social media.

During the past 12 months officers have collated witness statements, reviewed many hours of CCTV footage and made use of a number of technological tools, including the use of facial recognition technology, to identify persons involved.

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jones of West Yorkshire Police, said the new series of appeals were an important next phase of the ongoing investigation into the 2024 disorder.

She said: “Since the disorder in Harehills in July detectives have carried out many hours of painstaking enquiries resulting in 77 arrests and 23 convictions, so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the work continues and we are now asking for the public’s help to identify these 12 persons we suspect of involvement in events which took place that day.

“We do not take the issuing of images lightly, particularly in this volume, but following the disorder we committed to the communities of Harehills that we would do everything in our power, using every available investigative tool, to bring those involved to justice and this is the next step in doing exactly that.

“Anyone who engaged in the lawless behaviour we saw in Harehills must be aware that their actions on that day have consequences, and residents have consistently told us they want to see the people involved face those consequences.

“I would encourage those who can identify anyone in the images to contact HMET referencing Operation Pannister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please contact the team directly and don’t speculate about individuals or name them on social media. As with all investigations, it’s important that the integrity of the justice process is preserved to avoid any possible prejudice to future court proceedings.”

Information can be given via 101 online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.