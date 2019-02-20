Hull man charged after assault victim's ear slashed near Iceland in Holderness Road

Police have charged a man after a victim's ear was slashed during an assault in Hull.

Two women and a man had been arrested in connection with the attack in Holderness Road, Hull, on Tuesday.

The victim has his ear slashed when he was assaulted in Holderness Road, Hull. Picture: Google

Humberside Police said it happened near to Iceland Foods at around 2.45am.

A spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man received a cut to his ear which needed hospital treatment.

"The two women who were arrested have been released with no further action."

A 33-year-old man from Hull has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is due to appear before magistrates today.

However, police are still urging any witness who may have been in the area at the time of the assault to come forward.

Contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 16/27444/19.