Mum's shock after 13-year-old boy has face smashed with log in Yorkshire park

These are the shocking images of the teenager who was attacked after playing football in a park in Beeston.

Casey Dennis Murthick was “in shock and very shook up” according to his mum, Lindsay Kellett.

Casey was left with a broken nose

He suffered a broken nose, a bruised arm and has had to have internal and external stitches after the attack in Cross Flatts park in Leeds at around 6pm on Thursday.

According to Mrs Kellett, Casey had finished playing football and was walking back out of the park when a girl jumped out from the trees and hit him in the face with what was described as a log.

Casey is a keen footballer and plays for Halifax Town under-13s, the school team at Morley Academy and Howden Clough under-13s.

Mrs Kellett said: "At around 6pm Casey’s mate and dad go home, Casey then starts walking through the trees on his way out of the park kicking his ball.

"Then from nowhere a girl jumped from behind a tree, smashing him in the face with what Casey calls a log.

"He ran to the entrance and met his friend who was on his way to join him and they both ran home.

“My boyfriend ran in the park afterwards with the description of someone with a black hat and grey tracksuit and found a group on tennis courts fitting the description, so he shouted at them and when they turned around it was a girl who had hit him."

Mrs Kellet said the group ran off when they heard the police were coming.

“He suffered a broken nose," she added.

"He has to go back in two weeks to see if it needs an operation when the swelling had gone down, and a really deep laceration to his nose needing Internal dissolvable stitches and external ones.”

West Yorkshire Police has said it is investigating.

A police spokeswoman said at the time of the incident: “Police are investigating following a reported assault on a 13-year-old boy in Cross Flatts Park at around 6pm on Thursday, 14 February.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident.