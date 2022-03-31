The force's motorbike taskforce, as well as a police helicopter carried out a number of organised stings over the weekend which were aimed at those attempting to evade police whilst riding in an unsafe and anti-social manner.

It confiscated five motorbikes and arrested four people throughout the weekend, resulting in the charge of two men.

Hayden Shipley, 24, of Marfleet Lane, Hull was charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance and without a license.

Joseph Higinbotham, aged 29 of Beckington Close, Hull was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and failing to provide a roadside drink/drugs test.

Launched last July the motorcycle taskforce consists of 12 officers from Humberside’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams and members of Hull City Councils anti-social behaviour team.

Following the weekend's activity, Sgt Chris Campbell said: “We have continued to speak to lots of people in the community who have been really pleased to see our officers out on motorbikes tackling ongoing issues of antisocial motorcycle riding.

“We consistently work together with local partners and our local communities to bring about longer term solutions. This includes designing out access to locations where motorcycles are repeatedly used in this way, enhancing CCTV coverage to help identify those responsible and hold them to account and carrying out days of action to retrieve stolen motorbikes.

“Over the last week we have seen some increasingly dry and sunny weather and, as we head into the summer months, we are expecting to see an increase in reports across hot-spot areas.

“Throughout this period, we will be running community surgeries and keeping residents up to date through My Community Alert as we continue to tackle the issue.