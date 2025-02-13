Humaira Bibi: Police name 10-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by car as she walked down the street

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 13th Feb 2025, 08:30 BST
Police have named the 10-year-old girl who died after she was hit by a car in Yorkshire earlier this month.

Humaira Bibi died on Monday (Feb 10) after she was one of two girls to be hit by a car as they walked down a street in Bradford on Sunday (Feb 9).

The two girls were hit by a Toyota Yaris on Ransdale Road, near to the junction of Ramsey Street, shortly after 6.30pm.

The 16-year-old girl suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

Humaira was originally taken to hospital for treatment for serious life-threatening injuries, but sadly died the following day.

The driver of the Yaris - a 35-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to make contact by calling 101, quoting log 1285 of February 9.”

