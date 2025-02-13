Police have named the 10-year-old girl who died after she was hit by a car in Yorkshire earlier this month.

Humaira Bibi died on Monday (Feb 10) after she was one of two girls to be hit by a car as they walked down a street in Bradford on Sunday (Feb 9).

The two girls were hit by a Toyota Yaris on Ransdale Road, near to the junction of Ramsey Street, shortly after 6.30pm.

The 16-year-old girl suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

Humaira was originally taken to hospital for treatment for serious life-threatening injuries, but sadly died the following day.

The driver of the Yaris - a 35-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.