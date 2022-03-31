The victim was cycling with his young son in the village of Barton-upon-Humber last Friday when the incident happened.

Humberside Police said: "Officers investigating an incident near Barton-upon-Humber at around 6:20pm on Friday 25 March are appealing for information.

"It is reported that a man and his young son were cycling on Westfield Road when a car clipped the man, causing him to fall off his bike. The man got back on his bike and he and his son continued to cycle towards the subway.

The car driven by the suspect

"On approaching the subway, the same car was there and the driver began to accelerate the car towards the cyclists, striking the man again. It is then reported that the car was driven over the man’s foot, causing injuries.

"The car is believed to be a blue Audi A4 saloon or similar. The driver of the car is reported as being a young white male with short brown hair, and the front seat passenger is described as a young white female with blonde hair. It is believed there were two other male passengers in the back seats.