A man has been arrested following reports of an indecent exposure in Bridlington and remains in custody.

Reports of indecent exposure in Bridlington were sent in on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Police officers received reports of a man who was believed to have followed a woman from West Street to an address on Clarence Avenue, at around 12.35am and made attempts to enter her property. Entry was not gained, however he then indecently exposed himself in the street.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “As a part of lines of enquiry, a 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Monday 30 December) on suspicion of exposure and stalking involving serious alarm / distress following additional reports that a man followed a group of teenagers which they reported the to the officers on the evening of Thursday (26 December).

“He remains in our custody whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry.”

Det. Inspector Tracy St Paul from the criminal investigation department said: “I want to offer my assurance that whilst incidents of this nature remain incredibly rare in our area, we hope news of this arrest will assure the community that we are treating this as a priority.

“We are currently exploring all lines of enquiry available to establish the full circumstances and officers continue to carry out enquiries in the local area. If you see one of our officers and have any concerns, I encourage you to speak to them.”

If you think you may have been in the area around this time or have any information that may assist with enquiries, please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 13 of 27 November.