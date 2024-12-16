Temporary Humberside Police chief constable Judi Heaton could stay on for up to another six months as the search continues for a permanent successor.

A declsion record, published on Monday, says a new recruitment process will begin on January 2, after attempts to appoint a new chief constable failed to attract a single candidate over the summer.

Ms Heaton, a former Police Scotland assistant chief constable, started work in July, after chief constable Paul Anderson unexpectedly retired, after less than a year in the role.

The following day it emerged he was being investigated for potential gross misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The IOPC is investigating allegations “concerning standards of behaviour, largely related to communication and behaviour towards colleagues”.

Ms Heaton will be paid £171,519 “per annum for a term of up to six months” with the arrangement able to terminated with four weeks written notice by either party.

The Office of Police and Crime Commissioner said they’d looked into why no one had been attracted to the top job when they advertised in July and August.

They suggested the “peak summer season” was a “possible barrier”, as well as the unknown outcome of the force’s PEEL inspection and a “lack of information in relation to the ongoing misconduct investigation”.

The sector also wanted “clarification of an open process which has been demonstrated by neither the deputy chief constable nor the temporary chief constable making an application”.

In October the PEEL report concluded that the force was "outstanding" in three out of eight areas, and "good" in four others.

However chief inspector of constabulary Andy Cooke expressed “serious concern” over “instability” in the senior leadership team, citing the investigation by the IOPC as well as the “imminent departure of another member of the chief officer group and other absences within senior roles”.

In a recent BBC Look North interview Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison was asked about claims that his office “sat on” the misconduct allegations regarding Mr Anderson, which his office strongly deny.

At the end of the interview, Mr Evison told the journalist “run it all (the full interview) and if you don’t run the beginning, I’ll put a complaint in”.

At a Police and Crime Panel last Tuesday, East Riding councillor Paul Smith said the interview was “really uncomfortable to watch” and asked the PCC: “Do you regret how you reacted to that reporter?”

Mr Evison claimed he had been “ambushed” and “pounced on” by the reporter and that his comments were meant for the editor behind the camera and not the reporter.