Investigation launched after shots fired in Yorkshire village

Police were called to Coronach Way in New Rossington, near Doncaster, around 9pm on Thursday after reports of shots being fired.

Officers found a car with damage to the rear window consistent with a gunshot and began searching for those involved.

An investigation is now underway and South Yorkshire Police officers will remain in the area to conduct enquiries.

Coronach Way in New Rossington

Investigating officer DCI Richard Hammond said: “Our enquiries are continuing at pace and we would encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw or heard anything suspicious, or if you know who might be involved, please report to us.

“We know how concerning this incident is to the local community. Our officers remain on scene carrying our enquiries and additional patrols to provide you with reassurance. If you see them, please do go and say hello - they are there to help and support you.”

Information can be passed to officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 902 of 20 January.