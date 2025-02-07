Jaipur Spice: Indian takeaway rapped after serving sheep meat up as ostrich

The director of an Indian restaurant in North Yorkshire has been fined after staff served up a sheep meat curry adverstised as containing ostrich.

Abdul Malik Ali, of Amalik Café Ltd, ran restaurant The Jaipur Spice at the old Busby Stoop Inn near Thirsk.

North Yorkshire Council’s trading standards officers visited the premises in December 2023 and made a test purchase of a meal described as containing ostrich meat.

But after the dish was tested, it was found the meat was sheep, not ostrich.

Mr Ali and the company have subsequently been ordered to pay a combined total of more than £1,500 after pleading guilty to to offences under Sections 14 and 15 of the Food Safety Act 1990 when he appeared at York Magistrates Court on Friday.

In his defence, Mr Ali said a temporary chef had mistakenly selected the wrong meat during preparation of the meals.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for regulatory services, Coun Greg White, said: “We will not allow producers to deceive their customers and we will take action against those who break the law.

“If a person pays for an ostrich dish, then they should be given ostrich and not a cheaper alternative.”

After pleading guilty at Friday’s hearing, Mr Ali was handed a £237 fine and ordered to pay a further £400 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.