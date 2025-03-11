Police have named the man who died in a Scarborough crash and his family have paid tribute to a ‘special soul taken too soon’.

Just before 1.45am on Saturday (Mar 8), North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash involving a white Audi car and a man on Silver Street, in Scarborough.

The man suffered fatal injuries, and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officers subsequently located the Audi at Peasholm Gardens.

Initially, police arrested three men on suspicion of murder at an address in Scarborough.

Following this a 26-year-old was charged with murder and two other men arrested in connection with the same incident were released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Police have now named the man who died as 24-year-old James Roberts, from Alne, North Yorkshire.

James Roberts. | North Yorkshire Police

James’ family have issued tributes to him and said he was a “special soul taken from this world too soon”.

His mother and his sister said: “James was the most incredible man. He viewed life as one big party and never allowed his sparkle to be dulled. He had the unique ability to light up every room that he entered. The world feels significantly darker without his presence.

“We are so devastated by this tragic loss. He was an amazing son, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by us and every one that knew him. He worked hard, partied hard and cared for his family and friends even more. He was a unique person that will never be replaced – a special soul taken from this world too soon.

“We would like to thank North Yorkshire Police and Scarborough Police for all their hard work to get justice. Rest easy James. Until we meet again.”

His father and his sister said: “We are heartbroken to have lost James in the most heartbreaking way possible.

“He was the most beautiful, loving son, brother, and uncle. His smile and laughter were contagious. James was the life of a party and brought happiness to so many people. You couldn’t help but smile around him. James will be missed dearly by family and friends in Manchester.