A teenager killed in a stabbing in Leeds has been named by police as Jamie Meah.

The 18-year-old died in hospital after being stabbed in the Armley district of the city on Friday (Mar 31). He had been in a taxi with a 16-year-old boy when they were stopped by suspects in another vehicle and attacked in the street with "bladed weapons" at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 16-year-old suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Detectives arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder after inquiries in Leeds over the weekend. He was later released on bail pending continuing inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: "I can promise that all necessary resources are being employed to investigate the murder of Jamie and the attack on a 16-year-old. I would like to renew our appeal for anyone who has information about the attack or footage which could assist our investigation to contact us.

Photo of 18-year-old Jamie Meah, who died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday March 31

"A number of wide-ranging inquiries remain ongoing into this very serious offence by detectives and I want to thank residents who have come forwards with information so far. If you saw the attack on the victims, have footage of it or of suspects arriving at or leaving the scene then please get in touch with detectives here at the Homicide and Major Inquiry Team."