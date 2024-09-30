West Yorkshire Police is renewing their appeal for information surrounding the murder of Joe McCafferty in 1997 ahead of a BBC Crimewatch Special.

Joe McCafferty was sleeping at his aunt's house, in Huddersfield, when petrol was poured through the letterbox and set ablaze on May, 3, 1997.

Joe McCafferty was sleeping in bed when the home was set alight. | West Yorkshire Police

All five members of the family escaped or were rescued in the fire.

Joe was taken straight to hospital in the back of police car, for speed, West Yorkshire Police reported.

However, the seven-year-old died in hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Despite the passage of time, no one has been charged, though two people were arrested in 2015 but released without charge.

Joe’s mother, Tracey, continues to fight for justice, often criticising the police for a lack of action and calling for a fresh investigation into the case.

In 2022 she stated: “West Yorkshire Police told me in 2016 they have done all they can, but they still haven’t closed the investigation. I need another force to have a look at it."

She added: “Joe was a very happy child, who used to play out with his brother and have lots of friends. He always had a smile on his face and was just a lovely little boy.

“His brother was also badly burnt in the fire, but he survived, and he needs some kind of justice as well.”

On Monday (Sept 30), BBC Crimewatch Live featured the murder appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

During the show West Yorkshire Police said they still have “no concrete motive for why this fore was set.

“We cannot get to the bottom of why such a callus act would have taken place.”

This has led to West Yorkshire Police renewing a fresh appeal into the murder of the seven-year-old.